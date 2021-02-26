New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

