New York Community Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average daily volume of 1,164 call options.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 679,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

