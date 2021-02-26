New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.14-0.15 for the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 1,292,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $502.30 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.