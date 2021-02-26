New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $45,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,914. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

