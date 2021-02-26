New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,223.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

