Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $203.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Nevro stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,170. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Nevro by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

