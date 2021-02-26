Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

Shares of NVRO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.14. 603,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,170. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.85.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

