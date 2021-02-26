Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $19.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

STIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STIM stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

