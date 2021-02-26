Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NFLX stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,999. The firm has a market cap of $244.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

