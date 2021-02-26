NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.06 to $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 103,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,627. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

