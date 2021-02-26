NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NetApp updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.14 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.06 to $1.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

