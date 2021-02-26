Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

NYSE NNI traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.28. 1,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

