Needham & Company LLC Increases Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $66.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $98,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,995. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

