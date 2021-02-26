Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,206.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. 3,723,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,474,416. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

