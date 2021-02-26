NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.