NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBSPF shares. Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

RBSPF stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

