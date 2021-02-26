National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 341,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Truist lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

