National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NESR. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

