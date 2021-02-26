National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on May 1st

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$80.64 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$73.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.41.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.44.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last three months.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

