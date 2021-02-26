National Bank Financial Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) stock opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.33. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.97 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

