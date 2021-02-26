National Bank Financial Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.89.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock traded down C$0.73 on Friday, reaching C$77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,699. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$79.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

