National Bank Financial Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$60.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.67.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$54.58 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$33.41 and a 12 month high of C$61.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 132.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

