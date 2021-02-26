National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of BMO opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

