Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $279,662.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $92,059.14 and approximately $279,662.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,768,834 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

