MYR Group (MYRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect MYR Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $983.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,801,794.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

