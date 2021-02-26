Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Myers Industries traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 3612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $805.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

