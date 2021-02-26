Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,999 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

VIG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 217,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

