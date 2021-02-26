Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Acquires £1,092.96 in Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie purchased 99 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.96 ($1,427.96).

LON MYI opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,037.17. Murray International Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 760.08 ($9.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.49%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.