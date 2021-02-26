MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Down 5.1%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 769,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 677,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $922.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

