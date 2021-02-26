MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,262 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 3.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,224,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.