MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $1,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MRC Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.95. 6,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $734.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.