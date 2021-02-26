Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $27.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

