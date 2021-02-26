Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head-To-Head Review

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A -302.22% -128.52% Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,377.68 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -3.48

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.15%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles. Patriot Scientific Corporation is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

