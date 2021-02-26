Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of IR opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

