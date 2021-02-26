Morgan Stanley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $113.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Applied Materials stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 836,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 108,767 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 56.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

