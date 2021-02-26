Morgan Stanley Lowers Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Pandion Therapeutics alerts:

Pandion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.86. 12,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,958. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.