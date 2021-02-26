Morgan Stanley Lowers Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.
Pandion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.86. 12,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,958. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.
About Pandion Therapeutics
Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
