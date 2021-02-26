Morgan Stanley Increases ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $55.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

