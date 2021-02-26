Morgan Stanley Increases American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $28.50

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.40 to $28.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AAT opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 45,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,781.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

