Morgan Stanley Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $15.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.