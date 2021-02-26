Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,657. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

