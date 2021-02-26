Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.35 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

