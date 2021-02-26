Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Declares €0.41 Dividend

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,743.50 ($22.78) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,809.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,664.44. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

