Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 487,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,047. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

