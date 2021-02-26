Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Mondelez International worth $945,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

