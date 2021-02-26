Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $218.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,884. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

