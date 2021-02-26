Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 235,004 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MTEM opened at $11.02 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $550.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

