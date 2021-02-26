Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) were down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $41.07. Approximately 818,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 961,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.