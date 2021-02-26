Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) were down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $41.07. Approximately 818,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 961,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.
The company has a market cap of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.
About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
