Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe Sells 17,020 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $50.67 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

