Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 9,400 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Hologic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hologic by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

