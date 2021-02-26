Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 8,100 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.